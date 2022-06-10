Restored 2003 Rolling Stones concert video and companion album, ‘Licked Live in NYC,’ available now

Mercury Studios

The new archival Rolling Stones concert film and album Licked Live in NYC, which captures a January 2003 show that the British rock legends played at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden, got its release Friday.

The release, which boasts restored video and remastered audio, is available in several formats and configurations, including a DVD/two-CD set, a standard-definition Blu-ray/two-CD set, and a standalone two-CD package and a three-LP white-vinyl set.

The Madison Square Garden performance took place during the band’s 40th anniversary Licks World Tour, and featured The Stones playing a deep set that included classics and gems from throughout their long career. Sheryl Crow joined the band for a rendition of “Honky Tonk Women.”

The film of the concert originally premiered in 2003 as an HBO special and was featured on the multiple-disc Four Flicks DVD set that was issued that same year.

The Licked Live in NYC DVD and Blu-ray include four previously unreleased songs from the Madison Square Garden show, as well as three bonus performances from a concert in Amsterdam that The Stones played during the Licks trek, plus footage from the group’s tour rehearsals in Toronto.

The CDs and LPs also feature the four unreleased tunes from the MSG concert.

Meanwhile, the SD Blu-ray features a 51-minute documentary titled Tip of the Tongue that offers a look at the conception and preparation of the Licks tour, which saw The Rolling Stones playing at three different-sized venues in each metropolitan area they visited.

Here’s the release’s track list:

Intro

“Street Fighting Man”

“Start Me Up”*

“If You Can’t Rock Me”

“Don’t Stop”

“Monkey Man”

“Angie”

“Let It Bleed”

“Midnight Rambler”

“Tumbling Dice”*

“Thru and Thru”

“Happy”

“Gimme Shelter”*

“You Got Me Rocking”

“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking”

“Honky Tonk Women” — with Sheryl Crow

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

“When the Whip Comes Down”

“Brown Sugar”

“Sympathy for the Devil”*

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

Bonus Content (DVD and SD Blu-ray only)

Live in Amsterdam

“Star Star”

“I Just Want to Make Love to You”

“Street Fighting Man”

Rehearsals

“Well Well”

“Extreme Western Grip”

SD Blu-ray only

—Tip of the Tongue documentary

—Tip of the Tongue – Boston backstage

* = previously unreleased.

