Restored version of 1985 concert film ‘Prince and The Revolution: Live,’ companion album released today

A restored and enhanced version of the 1985 concert film Prince and The Revolution: Live, capturing a March 1985 show that Prince and his band played at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, was released Friday in multiple formats and configurations, including a six-disc Collector’s Edition Box Set.

The box set features a Blu-ray containing the full performance, as well as three colored-vinyl LPs and two CDs boasting the audio of the show.

The Blu-ray features video of the concert that was rescanned, restored and color corrected, while the original audio has been remixed and remastered and can be enjoyed in stereo, 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos.

The discs come packaged in a foil box, and the collection also includes a poster, and a 44-page book featuring rare photos from the Purple Rain Tour and new liner notes boasting recollections from The Revolution‘s five members.

Prince and The Revolution: Live is also available as a two-CD/Blu-ray set, as a standalone three-LP collection, and via digital audio and video formats. The audio of the album has never been available on vinyl or CD before.

The concert originally was broadcast live in Europe on March 30, 1985, then released on home video after Prince and The Revolution finished their tour. The show features performances of all the songs from Prince’s smash album Purple Rain, including such classics as “When Doves Cry,” as well as earlier hits like “1999,” “Little Red Corvette” and “Delirious.”

Meanwhile, a 90-minute TV special showcasing footage from the concert film will premiere on PBS Saturday, June 4.

Here’s the full track list of Prince and The Revolution: Live:

“Let’s Go Crazy”

“Delirious”

“1999”

“Little Red Corvette”

“Take Me With U”

“Yankee Doodle”

“Do Me, Baby”

“Irresistible Bitch”

“Possessed”

“How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore”

“Let’s Pretend We’re Married”

“International Lover”

“God”

“Computer Blue”

“Darling Nikki”

“The Beautiful Ones”

“When Doves Cry”

“I Would Die 4 U”

“Baby, I’m a Star”

“Purple Rain”

