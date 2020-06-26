Restored version of 1991 INXS concert film 'Live Baby Live' released on home video today

Eagle Rock Entertainment

The newly restored version of INXS‘ 1991 concert film Live Baby Live, which was screened in select North American theaters this past December, gets its home-video release in multiple formats today.

The movie, which documents a sold-out headlining show that the Australian rockers played at London’s Wembley Stadium, is available as a digital download, 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD. In addition, special bundles packaging the Blu-ray and DVD versions with a two-CD soundtrack album can be purchased. A three-LP vinyl set also is available.

INXS was at the height of its popularity when it played the Wembley Stadium gig, dubbed the “Summer XS” concert, in July 1991.

INXS multi-instrumentalist Kirk Pengilly tells ABC Audio that watching the band’s late frontman Michael Hutchence, who died by suicide in 1997, captivating the huge audience in the restored film was an emotional experience.

“[S]eeing any performance of us with Michael, it strikes emotions that…are always there,” he explains, “because we’ll always miss him.”

Adds guitarist Tim Farriss, “Also, seeing the audience and their reaction to us playing is pretty striking.”

Pengilly also says it was “pretty special” performing for a sold-out crowd at Wembley Stadium, noting that playing the venue is “probably one of the most iconic gigs, next to perhaps Madison Square Garden in New York.”



The restored Live Baby Live film features new high-def audio mixes created at London’s Abbey Road Studios. The updated flick also includes a performance of the song “Lately,” which had been cut from the original Live Baby Live video.

A series of video features celebrating the release and boasting archival interviews with INXS members has been posted at the Eagle Rock YouTube channel.

Here’s the full Live Baby Live track list:

“Guns in the Sky”

“New Sensation”

“I Send a Message”

“The Stairs”

“Know the Difference”

“Disappear”

“By My Side”

“Hear That Sound”

“Lately”*

“The Loved One”

“Wild Life”

“Mystify”

“Bitter Tears”

“Suicide Blonde”

“What You Need”

“Kick”

“Need You Tonight”

“Mediate”

“Never Tear Us Apart”

“Who Pays the Price”

“Devil Inside”

“Shining Star”

* = previously unseen/unheard performance.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.