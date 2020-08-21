Restored version of Pink Floyd concert film 'Delicate Sound of Thunder' to be shown in theaters in October

Trafalger Releasing

A restored and re-edited version of the Pink Floyd concert video Delicate Sound of Thunder will be shown in select theaters for the first time for one night only on October 15.

The film, which originally was released in 1989 on VHS, captured Pink Floyd on tour in support of 1987’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason, the band’s first studio album following the 1985 departure of founding bassist/singer Roger Waters. Most of the movie was shot during a series of shows that Pink Floyd played in August 1988 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

The 2020 version of Delicate Sound of Thunder was created by restoring the original 35-millimeter negatives, tranfering the footage to the 4K high-def digital format and completely re-editing it. The sound was remixed from the original multi-track tapes by Pink Floyd singer/guitarist David Gilmour and the band’s longtime engineer, Andy Jackson, with assistance from engineer Damon Iddins.

Tickets for screenings will go on sale this Thursday, August 27, and will be available at DelicateSoundofThunder.com. Venues hosting screenings will be subject to COVID-19 measures, and dates may change depending on the status of local theater re-openings.

Delicate Sound of Thunder featured Pink Floyd playing a set that included plenty of classics from the band’s back catalog, including “Time,” “Us and Them,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Comfortably Numb” and “Run Like Hell,” and song from the then-new A Momentary Lapse of Reason. A preview clip of Pink Floyd performing the A Momentary Lapse of Reason track “Learning to Fly” has been posed on the group’s official YouTube channel.

The film is a companion to the 1988 live album of the same name, which reached number 11 on the Billboard 200.

By Matt Friedlander

