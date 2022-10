The iconic McRib sandwich is back at McDonald’s!

The fan-favorite McRib features seasoned boneless pork dripping with a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions & dill pickles, and served up on a toasted bun.

The McRib was first introduced to the public back in 1981 before becoming one of McDonald’s most highly anticipated limited-time menu items.

You can find the McRib at participating McDonald’s locations for a limited time through November 20th!