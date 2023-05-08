Music News

By sunny1079 |

Reunited Frankie Goes To Hollywood performs at Eurovision Song Contest

Getty_FrankieGoesToHollywood_042524
Gary Miller/Getty Images

Frankie Goes to Hollywood reunited for the first time in 36 years last weekend for a performance at the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest, which was taking place in the band’s home city of Liverpool, England. 

The classic lineup — Holly JohnsonBrian NashPaul RutherfordMark O’Toole and Peter Gill  treated the crowd to their number two hit “Welcome to the Pleasuredome.” 

“Bless you,” Johnson told the crowd, according to the BBC. “Lovely to see you all.”

Meanwhile, Johnson has more plans to revisit all the Frankie Goes to Hollywood classics, including “Relax” and “Two Tribes.” He just announced he’ll be playing Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on October 21 and the London Palladium on October 27, celebrating “35 years of Blast and 40 years of Relax.”

