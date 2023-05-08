Reunited Frankie Goes To Hollywood performs at Eurovision Song Contest

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Frankie Goes to Hollywood reunited for the first time in 36 years last weekend for a performance at the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest, which was taking place in the band’s home city of Liverpool, England.

The classic lineup — Holly Johnson, Brian Nash, Paul Rutherford, Mark O’Toole and Peter Gill — treated the crowd to their number two hit “Welcome to the Pleasuredome.”

“Bless you,” Johnson told the crowd, according to the BBC. “Lovely to see you all.”

Meanwhile, Johnson has more plans to revisit all the Frankie Goes to Hollywood classics, including “Relax” and “Two Tribes.” He just announced he’ll be playing Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on October 21 and the London Palladium on October 27, celebrating “35 years of Blast and 40 years of Relax.”

