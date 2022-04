Researchers in California have developed a new type of ice cub that could be revolutionary.

They have designed a reusable ice cube that does not melt.

These “jelly ice cubes” are plastic-free, contain over 90% water, and have a gelatin-like feel to them.

The reusable ice cube holds can be used for cooling for 13 hours before being washed and reused, which could change the way food is stored and shipped.

Do you think reusable ice can change the world? Would you use reusable ice?