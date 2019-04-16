Revealed: The song Luke Bryan says he and Lionel Richie will sing at Katy Perry's wedding

ABC/Craig Sjodin

ABC/Craig SjodinKaty Perry has been so busy with American Idol that she claims she hasn't even started planning her wedding to fiance Orlando Bloom. But when the wedding does take place, fellow judge Luke Bryan says he knows exactly which song he and the third Idol judge Lionel Richie should sing at the event -- providing they're invited, of course.

Asked about wedding plans, Katy told the TV show EXTRA, “Oh, my God. I'm not even in the mode. I'm just worried about my Top 10 right now.”

To which Lionel replied, “No matter what, I'm there."

Katy then joked that because Lionel had invited himself, he and Luke would "have to sing for free" at the reception.

Luke chimed in, "'Endless Love!' I'll be Diana. Lionel's Lionel. 'Endless Love,' baby.”

"Endless Love" was Lionel Richie's 1981 #1 duet with Diana Ross. Recorded for the Brooke Shields movie of the same name, the duet spent nine weeks on top of the chart and earned Lionel an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

This weekend, Luke, Lionel and Katy will be back with the newly minted American Idol Top 10, who will sing for America's vote this Sunday night. It's Disney Night, featuring guest mentor Rebel Wilson, and a guest appearance by reigning Idol champ Maddie Poppe and her boyfriend, last season's runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

