‘Revolver’ will be the next Beatles album to get the box-set treatment

Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe

Apple Corps and Universal Music have confirmed The Beatles‘ 1966 album Revolver is next in line to to get a remix and bonus-filled box set, according to Variety.

An official announcement is not expected to come until sometime in September, along with details on the deluxe package’s contents and release date. As with previous Beatles box sets, the Revolver collection reportedly will include remixes by George Martin‘s son, Giles Martin.

There was wide speculation that Revolver — considered by many to be the band’s best work — would be the next to get the deluxe treatment, following 1967’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and continuing chronologically with 1968’s The Beatles — a.k.a. The White Album — 1969’s Abbey Road and 1970’s Let It Be.

However, producing remixes of the tracks on Revolver could prove to be a tricky task, since The Beatles’ pre-1967 albums were recorded with two-track tape machines that combined multiple instruments or vocals onto a single track, making the separation of those elements technically challenging.

Also, unlike later Fab Four projects, not many outtakes from Revolver have been made available via bootlegs, leaving fans to wonder what bonus tracks might be included.

“You know, we have to look into what technology we can do to make things de-mixed and all this kind of stuff, which I’m looking into. So I’m looking for the technology to do it with,” Giles told Variety in 2021. about how he might approach remixing pre-Sgt. Pepper Beatles material. “I think we’re getting there with technology. I think we are. I’m not doing it at the moment, though, I can tell you that much. But hopefully. So, yeah — watch this space.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.