Reward Tops $300K for Information on Missing University of Iowa Student
The reward fund for a missing University of Iowa student has grown to more than $300,000 and is likely to continue climbing according to the group running the fund.
Greg Willey, a spokesman for Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, says the Mollie Tibbetts reward fund has reached $301,363, which is a record for the organization that was incorporated in 1982. Willey says donations have come from more than 180 individuals and businesses from across the country.

Mollie was last seen jogging on the city streets in the town of 1,400. Mulitple law enforcement agencies are looking for her.
