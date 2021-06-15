RHCP’s Chad Smith teases new album & “epic” Avengers-esque Miley Cyrus collaboration: “It’s pretty exciting”

Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Chad Smith has a lot of projects in the works, including contributing to another Ozzy Osbourne solo album, recording a Metallica cover with Miley Cyrus, and, of course, a new Red Hot Chili Peppers record. As the drummer tells ABC Audio, he kept busy recording new music amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a lot of music people have been making, obviously with no concerts being performed,” Smith says, adding that the Peppers plan to return to the road in 2022. “I got to make a lot of recordings and play with a lot of great people that I can’t tell you about right now. But it’s all coming out and it’s gonna be great.”

“It’s pretty exciting, I feel very fortunate to be able to do what I love to do and write,” he continues. “We have a Chili Peppers album that’s gonna come out. It’s all good, right now, it’s really pretty good. We’re pretty lucky to have that.”

While the particulars of the Pepps album remain fuzzy, we do know some concrete info on the Cyrus collaboration — it’s a cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” also featuring bassist Robert Trujillo, producer and guitarist Andrew Watt, Elton John, and even famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

“When do you get Robert Trujillo on bass, Chad, Andrew, Elton, Miley Cyrus, and Yo-Yo Ma?” Smith exclaims. “It’s the Avengers! They’re gonna make a movie out of this thing!”

“It’s pretty epic, to say the least,” he adds.

With all this exciting music in the pipeline, the question now becomes: “When will we get to hear it?”

“I don’t know when it’s coming out,” Smith says. “Everybody’s, like, ‘When’s it coming out?’ I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, Smith has also been displaying his artwork, including at the Oculus in New York City.

