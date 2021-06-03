RHCP’s Flea notches role in ‘La La Land’ director’s new movie

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Flea is heading back to the Roarin’ ’20s for his next film role.

According to Deadline, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist has been cast in Babylon, an upcoming movie set in 1920s Hollywood directed by La La Land filmmaker Damien Chazelle.

Babylon also stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. It’s set to premiere in theaters Christmas Day 2022.

Flea’s previous film roles include parts in Queen & Slim, Baby Driver, The Big Lebowski and the second and third Back to the Future movies.

