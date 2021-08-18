Richard Marx Recalls Emotional Story Behind Co-Writing ‘Dance With My Father’ With Luther Vandross

Richard Marx and Luther Vandross were very good friends.

Luther sang background on some of Richard’s songs.

Luther Vandross called Richard Marx in 2003 and said he had an idea for a song, Dance With My Father.

All Luther had was the title of the song when he called Richard to work on it.

Richard recalls Luther felt the song would be the most important song of his life.

Luther said, this is my Piano Man. This is my signature song.

Luther recorded the song 10 days before he had the stroke that ultimately took his life.

