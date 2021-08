Richard Marx recently released his memoir, Stories To Tell.

He said he had so much anticipation and tension releasing it.

He was happy he and his wife Daisy Fuentes were overseas when it was released.

He was afraid people would not like his book because they may have been expecting a juicy tell-all about the women he has been with and that’s not what it is.

Richard said the reactions he has received have been very heartwarming.

Have you read his book? What did you think?