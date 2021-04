Simon & Schuster

Richard Marx is going to be sitting down for a livestream to promote his new memoir, Stories to Tell.

The singer will appear on the social-shopping site TalkShopLive to discuss the book with fans, as well as play a song or two. Viewers will also be able to pre-order a signed copy of the book during the appearance.

Richard’s TalkShopLive appearance takes place May 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

Stories to Tell comes out July 6.

