Richard Marx to release first new album in five years this fall, new version of "Repeat Offender" out now

Deborah AndersonRichard Marx has something old and something new for his fans.

First the new: The singer/songwriter has just signed a new record deal, and will put out a new album, his first in five years, this fall. He'll release the first single from the album this summer.

Now, the old: Today sees the release of Repeat Offender Revisited, a new version of Richard's hit 1989 album that featured the hits "Right Here Waiting," "Satisfied," "Angelia" and "Children of the Night."

The album, released to mark Repeat Offender's 30th anniversary, includes newly recorded studio versions of songs from the original record, as well as live and acoustic versions of the tunes.

There's also a new video for "Right Here Waiting," featuring live footage of Richard performing the song over the past 30 years.

Marx also has just re-released digital versions of his past albums Stories to Tell, A Night Out with Friends, Christmas Spirit, Beautiful Goodbye and Now and Forever: The Ballads.

In a statement, Richard saluted the "next chapter" of his career, adding, "I can't wait for people to hear all the new music I've been working on."

