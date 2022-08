Olivia Newton-John, the pop-star and ‘Grease’ legend, died yesterday at 73 from a long battle with breast cancer.

Richard Wilkins was a close friend to Olivia, and her passing deeply affected him as seen on air.

The co-host of Australia’s Weekend TODAY stated that “her life speaks for herself,” as the former actress and singer blessed every generation with her music and influence.

Olivia was a beautiful and impactful figure, and she will be greatly missed.