Richie Sambora on a Bon Jovi reunion: “there’s demand out there for it”

Richie Sambora is once again getting Bon Jovi fans’ hopes up, suggesting in a new interview that his return to the band may happen.

Sambora recently appeared on the Shred With Shifty podcast, hosted by Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett, and he asked him whether a reunion with his old bandmates was going to happen, to which Sambora replied, “We’re talking about it.”

Shiflett then asked Sambora to clarify what that meant, wondering whether Sambora was saying he and Jon Bon Jovi are actually talking. Sambora replied, “Yeah, it’s that” and added, “There’s a demand out there for it, you know — especially outside of the USA.”

Sambora didn’t offer any further details, but if it does happen, it will be the first time he has played with Bon Jovi since 2013 when he left the group prior to a show in Calgary, Canada.

Back in February, he hinted that a reunion with Bon Jovi could be happening, telling Absolute Radio, “We’re talking about it. I don’t think there’s any reason not to at this point.”

