Richie Sambora on Bon Jovi reunion: “We’re talking about it”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Richie Sambora is getting Bon Jovi fans’ hopes up for a possible reunion. The guitarist was appearing on Britain’s Absolute Radio to discuss his recent appearance on The Masked Singer UK when he seemed to confirm that he’ll be returning to the band at some point.

When host Leona Graham asked him about getting back together with his former bandmates, Sambora replied, “We’re talking about it. I don’t think there’s any reason not to at this point.”

But Sambora didn’t give a time frame for this possible reunion. “Jon (Bon Jovi) was having a hard time with his voice a little bit there and he needed to take a little bit of a breather,” he said. “I don’t know when Jon’s going to get his voice together and (when the Bon Jovi reunion is) going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans, really. I feel a second obligation.”

The last time Sambora played with his former bandmates was back in 2018 at Bon Jovi’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.