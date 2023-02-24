Richie Sambora proud Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” inspired Ukrainians

Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns

Richie Sambora says he’s proud that the Bon Jovi song “It’s My Life” became an inspiration for Ukrainians as they were dealing with the initial days of the Russian invasion.

“I am proud to be a part of the writing,” Sambora tells People of the song he co-wrote with former bandmate Jon Bon Jovi. “Those songs were about the way we grew up, and it just transpired to be songs that inspired people to be themselves and to take strength.”

Video surfaced last March showing Odessa citizens on a beach filling sandbags while singing along to the Bon Jovi track backed by a drummer.

“What I found in Ukraine is that these people have heart,” Sambora added. “They’re defending their families, their sovereignty as a country, their elders, their mothers and fathers, and the children that are the future. And that’s a lot of heart.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.