Richie Sambora unmasked as “Jacket Potato” on The Masked Singer UK; shares info on new album

Richie Sambora got all dressed up for his latest gig. The former Bon Jovi guitarist has just been revealed as the “Jacket Potato” (aka baked potato in the U.S.) on The Masked Singer UK.

According to NME, during his appearance on the show he performed songs like “Viva Las Vegas,” Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way,” and even got a chance to play guitar in costume.

“My hiatus from Bon Jovi and the Covid impact on my solo touring meant I could only do one thing which is make a new record, until I saw The Masked Singer,” he said after being unmasked. “I loved it and it was a lot of fun to watch it at a time where due to lockdowns and being forced to be at home the world was a little quieter than it had been since Bon Jovi kicked off 37 years ago.”

And it sounds like we’ll be hearing a lot more from Sambora soon. He revealed on Good Morning Britain, “There’s new music coming in about a month. We’re looking towards the end of March, beginning of April.” He also revealed that Dolly Parton just called him and he’ll be playing on her new rock album.

