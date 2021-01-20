Rick Allen-hosted virtual benefit concert featuring Billy Idol, Tommy Shaw, Bret Michaels taking place Saturday

Courtesy of nugs.net

Billy Idol, Styx‘s Tommy Shaw and Poison‘s Bret Michaels are part of the lineup of an all-star virtual benefit concert organized by Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and his wife, singer/songwriter Lauren Monroe, that will be streamed at nugs.net this Saturday, January 23, starting at 6 p.m. PT.

The event, dubbed the Big Love Benefit Concert, will raise money for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund in support of road crews and production staff who are out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Rolling Stone, Allen and Monroe will host the show, which also will feature performances by ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, Slash collaborator Myles Kennedy, country star Wynonna Judd and the Allman Betts Band, among others.

In addition, Sammy Hagar and members of Chicago will appear to share messages of support for the fundraiser.

Tickets for the virtual show are available now at nugs.tv.

In conjunction with the Big Love Benefit Concert, an online charity auction has been launched that will raise additional funds for the cause. Among the items and experiences up for bid are a private Zoom chat with Allen, a jacket autographed by Idol, drumheads signed by Allen and Sorum, and drum sticks signed by Rick and ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle.

You can check out all of the items being auctioned at CharityBuzz.com.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.