Rick Astley As Superman?

Rick Astley may be looking into an acting career. James Gunn has announced that Superman will be rebooted for the DCU with the search underway for a new actor to replace Henry Cavill. Seeing an opportunity, Astley took to Twitter to post an image of himself in Superman tights and wrote, "It's been years since I put this on but it still fits!" Previously, Astley also recorded a song called "Superman."

