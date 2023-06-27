Rick Astley Covers AC/DC During Glastonbury Set

Rick Astley was a surprise hit over the weekend at the U.K.’s Glastonbury festival.

The ‘80s pop singer performed two sets at the festival. His first set featured him performing some of his biggest hits and covering the AC/DC classic “Highway to Hell.”

Astley told the crowd before the song, which saw him playing drums and singing, “I was a 15-year-old kid in my dad’s greenhouse and I played [‘Highway to Hell’] to death. I broke this record learning the drums to it.”

The covers didn’t stop there. Astley’s second performance at Glastonbury saw him join forces with Blossoms and perform a set of Smiths covers.

Other than Astley, what’s the coolest and most surprising renaissance you’ve ever seen from a musician?