You aren’t being Rick-Rolled. The news is true. Rick Astley is opening a bar.

The singer is teaming up with a Danish microbrewery to open a pub in East London sometime in October.

Astley said about the project, “I know we are going to have a lot of fun and drink some great beer.”

The brewer even created a signature beer for Rick. Astley’s Northern Hop Lager was released last year.

Do you have a favorite microbrewery in your area? Which Rick Astley song is your guilty pleasure? I love them all!!

Find out more about the bar here!