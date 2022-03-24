Rick Astley releasing expanded 35th anniversary version of debut album ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’

BMG

Rick Astley‘s 1987 debut album, Whenever You Need Somebody, celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, and to mark the milestone, and remastered and expanded version of the hugely successful record will be released on May 6.

The expanded Whenever You Need Somebody, which will be available as a two-CD set and via digital formats, will feature a remastered version of the original album, as well as a variety of bonus tracks, including B-sides, remixes, instrumental versions and Astley’s own reimagined renditions of some of the tunes.

The physical package also includes a booklet featuring previously unseen archival photos, new liner notes, and recollections from Astley and two of the album’s main songwriters, Mike Stock and Pete Waterman.

Released in November 1987, Whenever You Need Somebody featured Rick’s two biggest hits — the chart-topping smashes “Never Gonna Give You Up” and “Together Forever” — as well as the #10 single “It Would Take a Strong Strong Man.” The album reached #10 on the Billboard 200 and #1 in the U.K., and has gone on two be RIAA-certified double Platinum for sales of over two million in the U.S.

“Whenever I sing these songs or even hear them on the radio, it brings back so many great memories,” says Astley. “It makes me appreciate how lucky I was to have met all the people I worked with around making that first record. ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ established me in America and let me travel the world — which, for a 21-year-old from Newton-le-Willows [U.K.], was mind-blowing.”

You can pre-order the Whenever You Need Somebody reissue now, and you can check out a restored 4K version of the “Together Forever” music video at Rick’s YouTube channel.

Here’s the track list for the two-CD reissue:

CD 1

“Never Gonna Give You Up” — 2022 Remaster

“Whenever You Need Somebody” — 2022 Remaster

“Together Forever” — 2022 Remaster

“It Would Take a Strong Strong Man” — 2022 Remaster

“The Love Has Gone” — 2022 Remaster

“Don’t Say Goodbye” — 2022 Remaster

“Slipping Away” — 2022 Remaster

“No More Looking for Love” — 2022 Remaster

“You Move Me” — 2022 Remaster

“When I Fall In Love” — 2022 Remaster

“My Arms Keep Missing You”

“I’ll Never Set You Free” — 7″ Mix

“Just Good Friends”

“Never Gonna Give You Up” (Pianoforte)

“Together Forever” (Reimagined)

“Whenever You Need Somebody” (Reimagined)

“When I Fall In Love” (Reimagined)

CD 2

“Never Gonna Give You Up” (Phil Harding 12″ Mix)

“Together Forever” (Lover’s Leap Remix)

“My Arms Keep Missing You” (The “Where’s The Harry” Remix)

“Whenever You Need Somebody” (XK 150 Mix)

“My Arms Keep Missing You” (Bruno’s Remix)

“Never Gonna Give You Up” (Cake Mix)

“Whenever You Need Somebody” (Lonely Hearts Mix)

“My Arms Keep Missing You” (No L Mix)

“Never Gonna Give You Up” (Escape From Newton Mix)

“Together Forever” (House Of Love Mix)

“Whenever You Need Somebody” (Rick Sets It Off Mix)

“Never Gonna Give You Up” (Instrumental)

“It Would Take a Strong Strong Man” (Instrumental)

“Whenever You Need Somebody” (Instrumental)

