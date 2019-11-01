Rick Astley Would Consider Releasing Foo Fighters Duet For Charity

Rick Astley is back in the public eye a lot lately. In a memorable moment at Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival last August, Dave Grohl invited Astley on stage where they performed Never Gonna Give You Up. They have reunited several times since then. When Astley was asked if he and Foo Fighters would ever re-record and release an updated version of his classic song, he said he would under one condition. Astley replied, “I would be well up for releasing it, maybe for charity one day. The amount of people who say we should but they have bigger fish to fry and also I like that it’s “a moment.” I’ve done it three or four times now but it’s always an accident. It ­exists in an alternate universe.” What do you think? Should the guys get into the studio and crank this out?