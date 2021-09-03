Rick James’ daughter says fans will see “the good, the bad, the ugly” of her dad in ‘B*tchin: The Sound and Fury of Rick James’

Mark Weiss/Courtesy of Showtime

The late Rick James‘ daughter, Ty, says she wanted to show the world that there was more to her famous father than just his outspoken personality, partying and drug use in the new documentary film B*tchin: The Sound and Fury of Rick James.

“The main thing that I would want people to take away is that we’re all human and we were born with imperfections,” Ty tells ABC Audio. “We all have flaws. We all make mistakes. And the most important thing is to get up and keep going and learn from your mistakes and try not to make them again.”

In the new doc, which features rare footage of the Grammy Award winning funk legend, fans will get to see James doing what he does best: songwriting, producing and putting on an amazing performance. Ty says she hopes the doc will show “how much of a genius” her dad was before he passed away at the age of 56.

“He paved the way for a lot…of artists to this day,” she says. “One of the most highly sampled musicians in the game still.”

Ty says showing that side of her father is exactly what director Sasha Jenkins did in the new doc. She notes that Jenkins stayed away from sugar coating her father’s life, while making sure to “give the fans the the truth first and foremost.”

“And that’s with the good, the bad, the ugly,” Ty explains. “And hopefully people get the lesson…’cause to me, it’s all about the lesson in life. And if you can take his story and take something positive from it and learn from it, we hit a home run.”

B*tchin: The Sound and Fury of Rick James premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime

