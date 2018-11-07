Rick Scott Declares the Win in Florida Senate Race

In another extremely close race in Florida, Rick Scott comes out as the winner of the race for the Florida Senate over Bill Nelson. Votes teetered back and forth throughout the night in each direction and even at one point during the end of the race stood still at 50/50. It would eventually be  Rick Scott who declared himself the winner with  50.4% of the votes over Nelson’s 49.6% with 99% of the votes in.

Experts say Scott’s handling of various Hurricanes and his visits to Puerto Rico may have helped him secure the extremely close win. During his victory speech Scott acknowledge the divide elections may create but asked for come together now that the election is over.

 

