Rick Springfield postpones 2019 fan getaway in Dominican Republic, reschedules event for 2020 in Mexico

Credit: Jay Gilbert

Credit: Jay GilbertFollowing the recent spate of unexplained tourist deaths in the Dominican Republic, Rick Springfield has decided to postpone and move the site of his upcoming "Rick Springfield & Friends" vacation getaway, which had been scheduled for this November in the Dominican city of Punta Cana.

"We have been closely monitoring the situation in the Dominican Republic," Springfield says in a statement. "In an abundance of caution and for the peace of mind and well-being of my fans, band and crew, the 'Rick Springfield & Friends' event in Punta Cana is being rescheduled to take place at Hard Rock Hotel Cancun [in Mexico] in 2020."

The 69-year-old singer, guitarist and actor also reports that he's hoping to announce new details about the trip "within the next two weeks."

He explains that "organizing this type of event requires extensive planning and logistics," and apologizes that a new location could not be found during the originally scheduled dates of November 7 to November 11.

Springfield adds, "While this decision has not been easy, the safety and well-being of our amazing fans, band and crew will always be the most important consideration in any situation. Sending our love and best wishes to all of our friends in the Dominican Republic…Thank you for your patience."

Fans who already paid for the 2019 getaway and are unable to attend the rescheduled event will be able to get a full refund from the tour company once the new details are confirmed.

Meanwhile, Rick has more than two dozen North American concerts lined up in the next few month. Check out his full itinerary at RickSpringfield.com.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.