Rick Wakeman excited to play music, tell stories and meet people on new tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Rick Wakeman kicks off his U.S. tour, An Evening with Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories, Wednesday in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. And as the name suggests, fans can expect to hear more than just music at the shows.

“Basically I play music that I’ve been involved with or been inspired by over the 50 plus years” of his career, Wakeman tells ABC Audio. That includes his own music and music of Yes, as well as songs by David Bowie, Cat Stevens and more. “Then in between I tell stories, some of which are completely silly and some of which do have a semblance of truth, as well.”

He adds, “It’s a fun evening. Imagine everyone sitting around a giant dinner table.”

The tour is set to hit 17 cities, and Wakeman says one of the best things about hitting the road in the U.S. is meeting people.

“I’m a people person,” he shares. “I like people.”

He says he’s made lots of friends over the years, and he loves to get to see them in the audience when he comes to town.

“You know, there’s something nice about, like, a sort of friendship thing when you go onstage and you know you’ve got friends out there,” he says. “It’s just a really nice feeling and I don’t think I’ll ever tire of that.”

An Evening with Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories runs through April 15 in Woodstock, New York. A complete list of tour dates can be found at rwcc.com.

