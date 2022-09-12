Rick Wakeman, Geoff Downes featured on upcoming ‘Frost’ soundtrack

Cleopatra Records

Former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman and the band’s current keyboardist, Geoff Downes, are among the musicians who have contributed to multi-instrumentalist/producer Fernando Perdomo‘s soundtrack to the recent thriller film Frost.

The album, which features a score composed by Perdomo, will be released as a white-vinyl LP and digitally on September 23, while a CD version will be packaged with a Blu-ray featuring the film that’s due out on October 11.

Wakeman is featured on the album’s lead single, “The Crash,” which was released Friday via digital formats. He also appears on two additional tracks. Downes lends his talents to a pair of other tunes, while other guest musicians on the album include veteran U.K. singer/guitarist Terry Reid and electric violinist L. Shankar.

Among Perdomo’s previous projects are Energy Overload, a collaborative album with Vanilla Fudge/Cactus drummer Carmine Appice, and Ram On, a star-studded 50th anniversary tribute to Paul and Linda McCartney‘s Ram album. Both albums were released last year.

The Frost soundtrack tells the story of a father and daughter who have to fight for their lives when they are stranded on an icy mountain after a car accident.

Here’s the full track list of the Frost soundtrack:

“The Crash” — featuring Rick Wakeman

“Fading Heartbeat” — featuring Terry Reid

“Helicopter Rescue” — featuring L. Shankar

“First Sign of Impending Snowstorm” — featuring L. Shankar

“Orchid Dreaming — Big Electric Cat

“Photo Album” — featuring Terry Reid

“Hoodoo Man Blues — Junior Wells featuring Joe Louis Walker

“Desperation” — featuring Geoff Downes

“The Bonening — Front Line Assembly

“Not Alone” — featuring Rick Wakeman

“Snowy Landscape” — featuring Geoff Downes

“Dad Finally Answers the Walkie” — featuring L. Shankar

“Family Tragedy” — featuring Terry Reid

“Frosted Blonde” — featuring Rick Wakeman

“Intruder — Front Line Assembly*

* on CD and digital versions only.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.