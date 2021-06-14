Rick Wakeman, Lulu, Alan Parsons chosen for prestigious UK honors by Queen Elizabeth II

Courtesy of Rick Wakeman; Ross Gilmore/Redferns

Former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, ’60s pop star Lulu and veteran producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Alan Parsons are among the celebs who’ve been acknowledged in the 2021 edition of Queen Elizabeth II‘s annual Birthday Honours list, which recognizes “outstanding achievements” and service of people across the U.K.

Wakeman and Lulu were named Commanders of the Order of the British Empire, or C.B.E., Rick for services to music and broadcasting and Lulu for services to music, entertainment and charity. The C.B.E. honor is ranked below a knighthood.

Rick posted a message on his official website reacting to the honor. He writes, “Being extremely patriotic, very British and very much a Royalist, I will admit to feeling very proud but am also acutely aware that it is the musical gift that I am lucky enough to have, that has enabled me to reach out through music in so many ways…so I am extremely grateful for that.”

The 72-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer adds, “I can’t help but think how proud my [late] Mum and Dad would have been.”

Parsons, meanwhile, was cited as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, or O.B.E., for services to music and music production. The O.B.E. honor is ranked just below a C.B.E.

Parsons is known for his work with his group The Alan Parsons Project, as well as his studio contributions as an engineer to albums by The Beatles and Pink Floyd.

In a Twitter message, Alan writes, “I am hugely chuffed and very grateful. It’s tremendously satisfying to be listed among others who have also received The Queen’s Honours in the arts.”

Other music artists acknowledged in the Queen’s 2021 Birthday Honours included Englebert Humperdinck and ex-Yaz frontwoman Alison Moyet.

Check out the full list at Gov.uk.

