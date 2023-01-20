Rick Wakeman reveals release date and track list for new album, A Gallery of the Imagination

Madfish Music

Rick Wakeman is sharing some more info about his upcoming new album, A Gallery of the Imagination. The Yes keyboardist just announced the record will drop February 24, and he’s also shared the 12-song track list.

Wakeman describes A Gallery of the Imagination as a concept album inspired by his first piano teacher, Mrs. Symes, who taught him a lesson he never forgot: “When you play, you are painting pictures through music.”

“It is a very tactile album,” Rick explains. “I’d like to feel that people can actually touch the music.”

The album is available for preorder now and will come out in a variety of formats, including CD, two-disc CD+ DVD set with surround sound audio and hi-res stereo, two-LP on black vinyl, two-LP on colored vinyl and a super deluxe limited edition set that includes a 24-page book.

A Gallery of the Imagination track list:

“Hidden Depths”

“The Man In The Moon”

“A Mirage in the Clouds”

“The Creek”

“My Moonlight Dream”

“Only When I Cry”

“Cuban Carnival”

“Just A Memory”

“The Dinner Party”

“A Day Spent On The Pier”

“The Visitation”

“The Eyes of a Child”

