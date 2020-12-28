Rick Wakeman, Tony Visconti taking part in livestreamed 2021 Dublin Bowie Festival in January

Courtesy of Dublin Bowie Festival

The 2021 edition of the annual Dublin Bowie Festival, a series of events commemorating the life and music of David Bowie traditionally held in Dublin, Ireland, will be a virtual celebration that runs from January 10 to January 17.

The upcoming festival will kick off on the fifth anniversary of Bowie’s death and, in addition to acknowledging that sad milestone, also will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of David’s classic 1971 album Hunky Dory.

Among the livestreamed events that will be featured during the festival are Q&A sessions with ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, producer Tony Visconti and other well-known Bowie collaborators; tribute musical performances; a Hunky Dory listening party; a Bowie-themed quiz and more.

The festival will begin on January 10 at 7 p.m. local time with a vigil marking the fifth anniversary of David’s passing.

On Thursday, January 14, at 8:30 p.m. local time, frequent Bowie producer Visconti will take part in an in-depth interview during which he’ll share stories behind some of David’s classic tunes.

On Friday, January 15, at 8 p.m. local time, Wakeman will be interviewed about his contributions to the Hunky Dory album and other well-known Bowie recordings.

On Sunday, January 17, at 6 p.m. local time, Wakeman, drummer Woody Woodmansey and Hunky Dory co-producer Ken Scott will discuss the making of the album. Released in December of 1971, Hunky Dory included such enduring Bowie tunes as “Changes,” “Oh! You Pretty Things,” “Life on Mars?” and “Queen Bitch.”

To check out more details about the sixth annual Dublin Bowie Festival, including a full schedule of events, visit DublinBowieFestival.ie.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.