Ricky Gervais Asked Golden Globes Not To Ask Him To Host Again

Ricky Gervais who has hosted the Golden Globe awards on a few occasions has asked them never to invite him back.

He said it is because he can’t say no and he wants to say no.

Ricky has hosted 5 times and says it got better each time so he is afraid to do it again and it not be as good as the previous time.

Ricky said, I think I’ve got to move on, you’ve got to leave it somewhere and I’d kick myself if I did a fourth series for squillions and it wasn’t as good as the third.

He added, people are sick of virtue signaling celebrities. The people with nothing became tired of being lectured by people who had everything.

(Metro)