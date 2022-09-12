Ricky Martin faces new claims of sexual assault, team slams “wildly offensive” allegations

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Ricky Martin is facing new sexual assault accusations after a complaint was filed in Puerto Rico on Friday.

People reports that the accuser’s identity and details pertaining to these new allegations have not been released to the public.

These claims comes days after Ricky launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against his nephew, 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who he claims tried to “assassinate” his reputation by accusing him of sexual abuse and stalking. Sanchez is the son of Ricky’s half-sister, Vanessa.

Ricky was exonerated in July when a Puerto Rican court dismissed Sanchez’s request for a restraining order. Later, Sanchez withdrew his domestic abuse allegations and admitted under oath he was never assaulted by the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer.

The singer’s attorney, ﻿José Andréu-Fuentes﻿, spoke to ﻿People ﻿about the new allegations and hinted Sanchez is behind this latest court battle, as well.

“These claims are wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality,” he said. “When this man previously made similar allegations, his legal case had to be withdrawn — not least because he himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way.”

“Now, after being sued for trying to extort Mr. Martin, he is attempting to spread his lies again. It is beyond time that the media stops giving this deeply troubled individual the oxygen of publicity and allows him to get the help he so clearly needs,” Fuentes continued.

In Ricky’s suit against Sanchez, he called his nephew “maladjusted” and claimed Sanchez continues to threaten to “assassinate his reputation” unless “he is economically compensated.”

Ricky’s lawyers have said the singer and his family no longer feel safe in Puerto Rico because of Sanchez’s alleged threats.

