Ricky Martin sued for $3 million over alleged breach of contract and mistreatment

Ricky Martin will have his day in court after an ex-manager sued him for $3 million.

Rebecca Drucker, who managed the “She Bangs” singer on two separate occasions, is claiming breach of contract. Drucker oversaw Ricky between 2014 and 2018 and again between 2020 and 2022.

The ex-manager alleges Ricky owes her $3 million in unpaid commissions, saying she is owed the dues for helping him with “recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors.”

The legal documents continue, “With Rebecca at his side, Martin made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions.” The filing further alleges that Drucker’s second go at managing the two-time Grammy winner was when his “personal and professional life [was] in absolute turmoil.”

Elaborating further, the ex-manager said she helped Ricky dodge a “potentially career-ending allegation” that surfaced in 2020. She noted he “emerged unscathed and proceeded with his professional resurgence” because of her efforts.

In addition to these claims, Drucker alleges that Ricky is a horrible person to work for because he “fostered a toxic work environment wherein he constantly mistreated, manipulated, and lied to Rebecca, forcing her to resign as his manager in April 2022.”

The former manager adds she was “threatened” by the “Livin La Vida Loca” singer and claims he is “attempting to force her to sign an agreement with a nondisclosure clause to silence Rebecca about the abhorrent behavior by Martin that she has both witnessed and endured.”

“For years, she protected Martin from the consequences of his reckless indiscretions. Rebecca did so not only because she was his manager, but also because she thought that Martin was her dear friend,” the complaint reads.

Ricky, nor his team, has responded to Drucker’s suit and troubling allegations.

