Righteous Brothers launch pay-per-view streaming performance series tonight

Courtesy of The Righteous Brothers

The Righteous Brothers will launch a four-part series of pay-per-view concerts tonight, September 9, at 9 p.m. ET./6 p.m. PT.

The events, dubbed “An Intimate Evening with The Righteous Brothers,” will stream live from The Space Las Vegas venue via the Broadway World streaming platform, and will feature founding member Bill Medley and his new partner Bucky Heard performing many of the legendary blue-eyed-soul duo’s classic songs.

The show also will feature Medley sharing stories behind the songs, and visits from family and musical friends. Tonight’s event will feature guest appearances by Paul Shaffer and actor/musician John Stamos.

Additional livestreams are scheduled for September 16, 23 and 30. One of the shows will include a special birthday celebration for Bill, who turns 80 on September 19.

“Bucky and I are really excited to get the chance to perform on stage again during this difficult pandemic,” says Medley. “We love performing live and can’t wait to return to our showroom at Harrah’s here in Las Vegas, but for now we are thrilled to sit down for this special intimate series…at The Space here in Las Vegas.”

Tickets are priced at $30 and can be purchased at TheSpaceLV.com.

By Matt Friedlander

