Rihanna Is Headed To The Super Bowl

Rihanna will be next year’s headliner in the Super Bowl 57 halftime show. Rihanna admitted she turned down performing in the 2019 Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who protested police brutality against Black people and minorities by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. Rihanna is one of the best-selling female artists of all time with sales of more than 250 million records worldwide. The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.

There were previous rumors about Taylor Swift being the headliner. She was apparently asked, but turned it down because she wants to finish rerecording her first six albums first.

AND Pepsi is no longer the sponsor of the halftime show. It’s now Apple Music. Will that make a difference? We’ll have to wait and see.