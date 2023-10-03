On October 14th, a “ring of fire” eclipse travels across the United States from Oregon to Texas.

This rare annular eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly in front of the Sun, but appears too small to completely cover the Sun’s surface, and appears as a ring of fire in the sky.

Everyone in the contiguous 48 states will have the opportunity to see at least a partial eclipse.

NASA is hosting a viewing on their YouTube Channel that will include conversations with scientists and telescope views from across the country.

You can even send your questions in a chat using #askNASA.

Just remember, during an annular eclipse, it is never safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing.