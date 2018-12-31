Ringing in the New Year at Home? Here’s What’s on Tv

Well if you are planning on staying in for New Year’s Eve there is no shortage of performances and entertainment for you on television tonight.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve With Ryan Seacrest will kick off their five-hour broadcast at 8 pm EST on ABC with performances by Christina Aguilera, Foster the People, Shawn Mendez, New kids on the block and more.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast will begin at 8 pm with a look back on 2018 with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb until 10 pm. Their broadcast with feature performances by Michael Bublé, Ellie Kemper, Busy Phillips. Carson Daly, Chrissy Teigen, and Leslie Jones will then take over to bring you performances by Diana Ross, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez and more at 11:00 pm.

CNN’s version of New years eve will be hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen and will feature an interview and a performance by Gwen Stefani and performances by several other artists at 8pm.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square will air 8-10 p.m. and then again 11-12:30 pm and will feature performances by Sting, Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes and Why Don’t We.

Finally, if you are a Taylor Swift fan, Netflix will be airing her Reputation tour for one day only.