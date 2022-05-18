Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus To Return

The greatest show on Earth is back!

Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey circus is returning and will debut Fall 2023.

The show ended in 2017 after 146 years

The company said low attendance and removing elephants were all reasons why they ended the show.

The circus did not announce anything about animals in its return.

The statement said the show will focus on amazing talent from around the world displaying incredible feats that push the limits of human potential and create jaw-dropping moments.

The circus is holding auditions now and rehearsals begin June 2023.