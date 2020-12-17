'Ringo Rocks': New photo book celebrates 30 years of Ringo Starr's All Starr Band

Credit: Jill Jarrett/Courtesy of Julian’s Auctions

A new limited-edition photo book celebrating the 30th anniversary of Ringo Starr‘s All Starr Band is available now exclusively at JuliensAuctions.com.

The retrospective hardcover tome, titled Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of the All Starrs, features images capturing highlights of the many tours mounted by the various incarnations of the famous former Beatles drummer’s star-studded group since their first trek in 1989.

The book, which is priced at $39.99, features pics taken by lauded photographers Henry Diltz and Jill Jarrett, who’ve been documenting tours by Ringo and his All Starrs since ’89, as well as photos by other photographers and members of the touring crew.

To accompanying the pics, Starr has penned candid stories, as well as writing his reflections on the challenges and fun of traveling and playing with his band of fellow music greats. Ringo Rocks features a foreword written by his good friend, brother-in-law and original All Starr Band member Joe Walsh.

“I had recently cleaned up my act, but now I needed to find some way to get that act back out on the road,” Ringo recalls in the book about the start of the All Starr Band. “[T]he truth is I’d never put a band together…So, I got my phone book out…and I just started calling friends…That’s really how things came together and how I formed the greatest 1-800 Band in Rock History.”

Over the years, Ringo has hit the road with 14 different All Starr Band lineups, featuring nearly 50 musicians.

A “signature edition” of the book personally signed by Ringo, limited to 500 copies, will be available for $495 each. Proceeds from these book will benefit The Lotus Foundation, which was founded by Starr to support a variety of charitable projects.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.