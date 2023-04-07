Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band add dates to Spring tour

Scott Ritchie

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band have added some new dates to their upcoming Spring tour, which kicks off May 19 in Temecula, California.

They’ve added four new shows to the trek — May 23 in Long Beach, California; May 30 in Prescott Valley, Arizona; June 4 in Woodinville, Washington; and June 10 in Jacksonville, Oregon. The tour is set to run through June 17 in San Jose, California.

“The joy for me about touring is playing live to an audience with the All Starr Band, so I’m always happy when we can add some more dates,” Ringo shares. “See you in May!”

For the new tour, Ringo’s All-Starr Band will be made up of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

A complete list of dates can be found at RingoStarr.com.

