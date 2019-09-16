Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney Reunite to Record John Lennon Song Discovered on Lost Demo Tape

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney are recording a version of a lost demo written by John Lennon. The song was written a year before John Lennon’s death. It is called, Grow Old With Me. Paul plays bass and sings a little on the song. Ringo said, the idea that John was talking about me in that time before he died, well, I’m an emotional person. The song will be featured on Ringo’s 20th solo album, What’s My Name, out on October 25th. What is your favorite Beatles song? Favorite Ringo Starr song? Favorite Paul McCartney song?