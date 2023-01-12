Ringo Starr announces new All-Starr tour dates, including Vegas shows

Scott Ritchie

Ringo Starr is ready to get back on the stage. The Beatles drummer just announced some spring 2023 dates with his All-Starr Band, made up of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

“It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates,” Ringo shares. “I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there.”

The tour kicks off May 19 in Temecula, California, and includes a three-night stand at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend, May 24, 26 and 27. It also includes a return to Los Angeles’ Greek Theater on June 15, with dates confirmed through June 17 in San Jose, California.

Tickets for the Vegas shows go on sale to the general public Thursday, January 19, at 10 a.m. PT. Click here for more ticket info.

