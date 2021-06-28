Ringo Starr asks fans to help spread “peace and love” on his 81st birthday next week

Credit: Scott Robert Ritchie

Ringo Starr has posted a video message regarding this year’s installment of his annual “peace and love” birthday celebration, which he’s held every year since 2008 on his birthday, July 7.

The initiative featured an in-person gathering in various locations until 2020, which because of the COVID-19 pandemic saw Ringo mark his 80th birthday with a star-studded virtual event that featured a mix of live, pre-taped and archival performances and tributes.

In his new message, the former Beatles drummer, who will be turning 81, simply asks fans to do what what he encourages them to do every year on his birthday.

“I’m inviting everyone who wants to join the peace and love celebration for my birthday at noon your time, wherever you are, 7-7-21,” Ringo says in the video. “[Y]ou can post it, you can say it, you can even think it, but it’d be cool if you go ‘peace and love’ at noon on my birthday…So let’s spread peace and love around the world on my birthday. Come on, everybody!”

Information about fan-hosted regional “Peace and Love” celebrations -– both in person and virtual -– will be posted on on Ringo’s official Facebook page. So far, events are confirmed in more than a dozen countries.

It’s not clear yet if Starr will host his own birthday celebration.

This past March, Ringo released a new five-song EP titled Zoom In that he recorded with help from a number of his rock star pals during the COVID-19 lockdown.

