Ringo Starr, Bruce Springsteen, Don Henley among special guests for 2020 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

HBO/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Ringo Starr, Bruce Springsteen and The Eagles‘ Don Henley are among the many special guests who’ll be featured on the upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions special, which is scheduled to air on HBO on November 7.

According to a press release, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will begin the show by giving a “heartfelt introduction” to the 2020 inductees, which include The Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and The Notorious B.I.G. Famed music executives Jon Landau and Irving Azoff, known for their respective work with Springsteen and The Eagles, also will be inducted.

Starr, Springsteen, Henley and a variety of other stars will be on hand to “speak further on how the 2020 inductees impacted their personal and professional careers.”

The lineup of guests also includes Heart‘s Nancy Wilson, Billy Idol, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, No Doubt‘s Gwen Stefani, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Iggy Pop, Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Sean “Diddy” Combs, country stars Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley, Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda, alt-rocker St. Vincent and Charlize Theron.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions will premiere November 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will stream on HBO Max. The special takes the place of the usual in-person event, which was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re honored to come together with this distinguished group of musicians and artists to celebrate our 2020 class of Inductees,” says Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation president Joel Peresman. “While this year’s program will be different than those of years past, we look forward to recognizing their impact on the industry, their fans and the next generation of artists.”

By Matt Friedlander

