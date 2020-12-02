Ringo Starr, Bruce Springsteen to make special appearances on 'Play On' charity concert special this month

Courtesy of CBS

New details have been unveiled about Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change, the recently announced multi-genre concert special scheduled to air this month on CBS.

The air date for the special has been moved from December 11 to December 15, and the show now will feature special appearances by rock stars including Ringo Starr and Bruce Springsteen.

As previously reported, the hour-long benefit event will promote awareness about the issues of racial, social and food justice, while raising funds for two charities — the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, a.k.a. LDF, and WhyHunger.

The program will feature an eclectic list of artists from the worlds of rock, pop, country, hip-hop and jazz/funk performing at three historic U.S. venues — The Apollo Theater in New York City, The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, and The Troubadour in Los Angeles.

The lineup includes Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Sara Bareilles, LL Cool J, Slick Rick, Snoop Dogg, Gary Clark Jr., Andra Day, Jon Batiste, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Yola and The Highwomen.

Bon Jovi will give an exclusive performance from an as-yet-unannounced location, while Crow is among the artists who will be performing in Nashville.

Kevin Bacon will co-host the Play On special with rapper, actress and The Talk co-host Eve. Bacon founded SixDegrees.org, creator of the Play On Fund, which will distribute the money raised by the special.

Play On will premiere Tuesday, December 15, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and will be available for streaming on YouTube starting at 9 p.m. ET.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.